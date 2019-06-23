CMP misled the public, mismanaged rollout of new billing system
A Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram investigation reveals that layers of Central Maine Power management misjudged the enormity of changing over to a new billing system, leaving thousands of angry and frustrated customers.
Business 4:41 PM
Public advocate wants new test of CMP’s troubled billing system
The test would attempt to detect patterns among customers who received high bills.
Gov. Mills says CMP’s failure to address its billing problems is ‘unacceptable’
State leaders respond to a Press Herald/Sunday Telegram investigation detailing how the utility misled the public about its troubled new billing system that left thousands of customers angry and frustrated.
Business
Their stories: 12 customers take defiant, desperate measures
Business
Customers with disputed CMP bills wonder: Should I pay?
You must pay a portion of any disputed bills, but you also have the right to negotiate a payment plan and file a complaint.
Business
Smart meter swap promised savings that never came
A shift to real-time pricing, expected to save consumers $338 million, was derailed by a billing debacle and a lack of competitive energy suppliers.