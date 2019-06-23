Some tried to save money by camping outside, cooking on a propane burner or showering with a garden hose.

Others tried selling their homes but found no takers because of the exorbitant electric bills.

Many received no bills at all, until the final tally was more than they could afford.

When these Central Maine Power customers complained that the invoices were wrong, the company provided a litany of excuses: someone was stealing their electricity, faulty appliances were sucking up more electricity, or their children were playing too many computer games.

More than 100,000 residential and commercial customers – and likely many more – were victims of the power company’s billing system fiasco. CMP won’t comment on individual disputes, but has said the number of complaints have leveled off.

For many customers, however, the nightmare continues.

Here are some of their stories.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: