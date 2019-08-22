A document submitted to regulators containing confidential customer information that Central Maine Power wrote in response to complaints about high electricity bills has been withdrawn.

The document, which had been submitted to the Public Utilities Commission, was withdrawn Thursday. The PUC is investigating the utility’s billing and customer service problems.

The filing was framed as a response to an investigation by the Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram detailing complaints by customers about spikes in their bills following CMP’s introduction of a new billing system in late 2017. The story published on June 23 contained a dozen profiles of CMP customers dealing with inexplicably high electricity bills and the hardships many of them encountered.

In a cover letter with its filing, CMP said “many of the specific customer stories” in the newspaper “contain factual discrepancies when compared against CMP’s customer records.” CMP is a subsidiary of Avangrid.

Kenneth Farber, Avangrid’s senior counsel, submitted the document on July 19. A lawyer representing some of those customers and others involved in a pending class-action suit against the utility, challenged the filing, saying it contained confidential information about customer accounts that had not been shared with customers. The confidential nature didn’t allow customers to respond to the company’s rebuttal of their complaints, or even know which customer accounts the company was disputing, said Peter Murray, the lawyer representing the customers.

He argued therefore it shouldn’t be part of the commission’s deliberations.

In his Thursday filing, Farber said CMP did not object to withdrawing the filing, and would also make available customer information contained in the July 19 document to customers on request.

He did, say however, that CMP reserves the right to refile all or portions of the filing as part of the company’s rebuttal testimony in the investigation.

