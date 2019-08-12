PORTLAND — Three finalists have been chosen to create proposals for a memorial to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. along a section of the Bayside Trail at the corner of Franklin Street and Marginal Way.

The city last week announced the finalists are Robert Katz of Augusta; TJD&A Landscape Architects of Yarmouth, and Ironwood Design Group of Newmarket, New Hampshire.

According to the city, the memorial “is intended to inspire visitors to reflect on Dr. King’s life and the values he espoused, prompting everyone to consider how they can contribute to realizing his vision of an equitable and fair society.”

The city has allocated $100,000 for the creation of the memorial; the three finalists will each receive $2,500 to develop their proposals.

A selection committee is expected to announce the winning artist on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 20, 2020, which is a federal holiday.

