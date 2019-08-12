Air Force Airman Dominic G. Morin has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas, following an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

A 2015 graduate of Cape Elizabeth High School, Morin also earned an associate degree in 2018 from Southern Maine Community College in South Portland. He is the son of Sara Morin of Cape Elizabeth and Kevin Morin of Westbrook.

