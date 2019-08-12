PORTLAND

Hibernians invite all to anniversary Mass

The Ancient Order of Hibernians of America invites all to gather for the annual Irish-American Anniversary Mass to be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Western Cemetery, 2 Vaughan St.

Purchased by the city in 1829, the cemetery is the burial place for many of the early Irish to arrive in Maine and represents an era of transition from early burial grounds to planned garden cemeteries built on open land. It is recognized as one of Portland’s designated historic landscape districts. It was the city’s primary burying ground from 1829 until 1852, when Evergreen Cemetery opened.

The Mass and gathering will be hosted by the AOH, America’s oldest Irish-Catholic fraternal organization, having served the Catholic Church since 1836 with the motto of “Friendship, Unity, and Christian Charity.” The AOH has over 46,000 members, with the Maine division of the AOH based in Portland.

For more details, call Andrew Sankey of the Maine AOH division at 667-8126 or email [email protected]

WELLS

Public library hosts variety of events

Wells Public Library will host a variety of events this week at 1434 Post Road.

Youth events are:

Mother Goose Storytime for ages 24 months and younger and their caregivers, will meet at 10:30 a.m. Monday to engage in lap activities, rhymes, songs, and fingerplays.

A Crafty Kids drop-in art project this week is to paint your own version of Van Gogh’s “Starry Night” at 3 p.m. Tuesday. All ages welcome. Dress for painting.

Books at the Beach meets at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to engage in stories, songs, interactive games, and dancing at the gazebo in Harbor Park.

Lego and Rubik’s Cube Club invites youths to build master creations or solve cubes with all materials provided by the library at 3 p.m. Friday. All ages welcome.

Adult programs are:

An evening of music will folksinger Bill Berlinghoff at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

An evening with the sinister minister, the Rev. Dr. Judy Campbell, an ordained Unitarian Universalist minister and creator of the Olympia Brown mystery series, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Conversational French Language Group meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to participate in activities, questions, and other approaches to practicing the language.

Fiber Arts Group meets at 10:30 a.m. Friday to continue work on individual and group needlework projects. All are welcome.

For more details, call Anne Mosey at 646-8181 or email [email protected]

SOUTH WATERBORO

Service planned for Sunday at Old Corner Church

The annual service at the historic Old Corner Church is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday at Federal Street and West Road. The Rev. Philip Bean will deliver the sermon, with his wife, Norma, providing special music.

After the service and refreshments, Friends of Old Corner Church will have its annual business meeting. Those interested in joining the effort to preserve the 1804 landmark are encouraged to attend and participate in various plans for repair, fundraising and utilization of the church for community events.

For more details, call Bud Jamieson at 247-3635.

KENNEBUNKPORT

Church will offer final concert of summer

The First Congregational Church of Kennebunkport will offer its final concert of the summer, featuring a 7:30 p.m. performance by soprano Liesl Quigley and pianist Camille Curtis Saucier.

The program is open to the public and admission is free. Free will donations are welcome and will benefit the church’s music and building programs.

The church is at 141 North St. For more details, go to www.firstchurchkport.org.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH

Library book, yard sale Friday and Saturday

The annual Libby Library Book & Yard Sale will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 27 Staples St.

The events will feature sales of books, games, puzzles, household items, sports equipment and more. Donors may drop off items at the library Thursday and Friday or call to arrange for pickup; no clothing, please.

Vendors will be on site this year, for the first time, including artists, crafters, authors and community supporters. There are still a few spots available for vendors at $25 for a 10-foot space; however, vendors must bring their own tables, chairs and cash setup.

For more details, call 508-561-0616 and leave a message or email: [email protected]

SPRINGVALE

CareerCenter will hold series of workshops

The York County CareerCenter will hold a series of workshop programs during August at 9 Bodwell Court for job seekers and those considering training to increase their skills and employability. CareerCenters can assist businesses by offering workshops on location, at local businesses or other organizations at no cost. The following workshops and programs will be held at the CareerCenter in Springvale unless otherwise noted:

Essentials of College Planning Workshops, meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, Aug. 12 and 19. This free, interactive workshop outlines steps in the college admissions process, from financial aid and career planning to study skills. Pre-registration is required by calling Karen Hadley Keim at 800-281-3703 or 581-3736. To register, visit http://meoc.maine.edu/.

A York County Job Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 28. Recruiters from different companies will interview for current openings. No appointment is required. Check mainecareercenter.gov/employment/jobfairs.shtml and social media for a list of participating employers and times.

A Basic Business Startup Class will be offered from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 29, providing information on the basics of starting a new business or purchasing one.

Register at: https://sba-basicbusinessstartup8-29-2019.eventbrite.com.

Additional information on services and programming provided at the CareerCenter is available at www.mainecareercenter.gov.

