Mid Coast Hospital
Gunnar Lee Perritt, born to Thomas Lee and Deirdre Danielle (Booton) Perritt of Gardiner. Grandparents are Sharon and Roger Coolen of Unity, Jack and Patti Booton of DeLand, Florida, and Melinda and Ronnie Harper of Garner, North Carolina. Great-grandparents are Josephine and Donald Nickerson of Monroe.
