Free dinner – Thursday, Aug. 8, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Peters Episcopal Church, 678 Washington St., Portland.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, Aug. 9, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeout available.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Aug. 14, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal and good fellowship sponsored by Wayside Food Services and Trinity Lutheran Church of Westbrook.

Hot lunch – Wednesday, Aug. 14, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 151 West Gray Road, Gray. Chop suey, salad and dessert. By donation.

Bean supper – Saturday, Aug. 17, 5-6 p.m., Amvets Post 6, Route 100, New Gloucester. Two kinds of beans, brown bread, homemade biscuits, coleslaw, chop suey and two tables of desserts. $8/$3.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: