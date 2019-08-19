PORTLAND – The Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation is helping asylum-seekers access medication through a $5,000 donation to Maine Medical Center.

Earlier this summer, the hospital provided medications, antibiotics, over-the-counter pain medicine, steroid creams and medications used for allergies, asthma and blood pressure reduction to Greater Portland Health to provide medical care to asylum-seekers. The gift from Harvard Pilgrim will continue that effort.

MMC has also provided health care to asylum-seekers, linen processing for the city and assistance to the Center for Disease Control by storing vaccines.

