PORTLAND – The Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation is helping asylum-seekers access medication through a $5,000 donation to Maine Medical Center.
Earlier this summer, the hospital provided medications, antibiotics, over-the-counter pain medicine, steroid creams and medications used for allergies, asthma and blood pressure reduction to Greater Portland Health to provide medical care to asylum-seekers. The gift from Harvard Pilgrim will continue that effort.
MMC has also provided health care to asylum-seekers, linen processing for the city and assistance to the Center for Disease Control by storing vaccines.
