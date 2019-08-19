PORTLAND — Grants of up to $10,000 are available through the Maine Community Foundation for community-based efforts to improve or increase access to transportation that may also reduce social isolation for older people.

Maine Charity Foundation Fund grants will support new volunteer driver programs, expansion of transportation programs and improvements to existing transportation programs.

The deadline for applications is Sept. 15. For more details, visit www.mainecf.org or contact Director of Grantmaking Laura Lee at 761-2440 or [email protected].

