PORTLAND — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded close to $4.6 million to support affordable housing in Portland and Cumberland County.

Cumberland County will receive $1.5 million through HUD’s Community Development Block Grant program, while Portland will receive close to $1.9 million in CDBG funding, more than $160,800 in Emergency Solutions Grants funding and just more than $1 million through HUD’s HOME program.

