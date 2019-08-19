Thur.  8/22  4 p.m.  METRO Board of Directors  114 Valley St.

Thur.  8/22  4 p.m.  Portland Development Corporation Board  Adams School

Tues.  8/27  4 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissioners Workshop  2 Portland Fish Pier

Wed.  8/28  6:15 p.m.  Peaks Island Council  PICC

