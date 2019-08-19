CRANSTON, R.I. — Things are back to normal at Rhode Island’s state prison after a fight involving inmates led to a weekend lockdown.

An Adult Correctional Institutions spokesman says operations and visitation schedules were back to normal on Monday following Sunday’s lockdown.

The Cranston facility was on put on lockdown Sunday after an inmate was injured in a fight. WJAR-TV reports that an inmate was slashed in the face and needed more than 30 stitches. Spokesman J.R. Ventura says the inmate was “conscious, alert and responsive.”

Another inmate was questioned.

He called it an isolated incident.

No other inmates were involved and staff members were safe.

The incident remains under investigation. No names were released.

