Evergreen Credit Union recently donated funds to three local lake associations: Lakes Environmental Association, Collins Pond Improvement Association and Little Sebago Lake Association.

The LEA received a check for $1,000 while the other two groups received $500 each.

“The work of these and other lake associations need to be supported so that Maine and our waterways remain healthy and continue to make Maine a place to live and thrive,” said Evergreen’s Vice President of Marketing Howard Lowell.

