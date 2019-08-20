Arrests

8/15 at 8:22 a.m. Ryan Townsend, 32, of Lewiston, was arrested by Officer Thomas Gabbard on charges of operating with a suspended license, attaching false plates, failure to stop for a police officer and failure to report a motor vehicle accident.

8/15 at 10:54 a.m. Stacy Thayer, 47, of Old Town, was arrested by Officer Beck Kavanaugh on a charge of theft.

8/16 at 11:02 p.m. Justen Levesque, 22, of Durham, was arrested by Officer Emily Lopez on a charge of operating under the influence.

8/18 at 2:06 p.m. Caitlin Morgan, 35, of Lewiston, was arrested by Officer Thomas Gabbard on charges of operating with a suspended license, violating conditions of release and possession of a fictitious license.

Summonses

8/14 at 11:45 a.m. Ayman Nijim, 35, of Auburn, was issued a summons by Officer Beck Kavanaugh on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

8/16 at 10:44 a.m. Susan Durand, 61, of Baker Road, was issued a summons by Officer Heather Brown on charges of keeping a dangerous dog and allowing a dog to be at large.

Fire calls

8/14 at 5:47 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Casco Street.

8/15 at 8:22 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Durham Road.

8/15 at 4:03 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.

8/16 at 12:38 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Main Street.

8/16 at 4:05 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Mallett Drive.

8/17 at 2:30 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Baker Road.

8/19 at 3:17 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Wardtown Road.

8/19 at 3:24 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on U.S. Route 1.

EMS

Freeport emergency medical services responded to 29 calls from Aug. 14-20.

