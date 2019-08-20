Holy Cross names new principal for new school year

Holy Cross School in South Portland, which serves pre-K through grade 8 students, announce Cynthia Elwood has been hired as its new principal, effective immediately. Elwood succeeds Christine L’Abbé, who left her position as principal in July.

Elwood, who served as a middle school math teacher at Holy Cross during the 2018-19 academic year, has extensive experience as a principal and teacher. Prior to her arrival at Holy Cross, she served as principal of St. Pius X Catholic School in Dallas, Texas, for five years.

“I am humbled to be offered this opportunity to work with the wonderful staff and young people that comprise the Holy Cross community,” Elwood said. “The school, already such an important part of South Portland, has the potential to grow even further. I look forward to joining with our parents, students, and faculty in helping the school to new heights of success.”

“Principal leadership is critically important at any school. Cindy is well respected in the education field and has brought energy and a collaborative nature to Holy Cross,” said Marianne Pelletier, superintendent of Maine Catholic Schools. “She understands and fully supports Holy Cross’ commitment to forming students with strong Catholic, moral and leadership attributes. I know her background and experience will only help the school in carrying out that mission.”

Portland college students intern in D.C.

Portland natives Sophie Frantz and Caitlyn Becker were awarded summer internships in the Portland office of U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.

Frantz is a 2018 graduate of Portland High School and is the daughter of Susan Lieberman and Stephan Frantz of Portland. She is a sophomore at American University in Washington, D.C., where she is studying political science with an interest towards education. Upon graduation, Frantz plans on pursuing a career in public service, working specifically in education policy.

Becker is a 2016 graduate of Falmouth High School and is the daughter of Beth and Bill Becker of Portland. She is a senior at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, where she is studying communication and political science. After graduation, Becker plans to pursue a career in political consulting.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: