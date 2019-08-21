Thank you so much for featuring the Maine Green Power program (“Renewable energy subsidy program seeks support in South Portland,” Page A1, Aug. 12). I’ve participated in it for several years, and really appreciate how easy, effective and direct it is. It’s especially useful for people who can’t make use of electric cars or home solar or wind power.
As more of us become aware of the threat of global climate change and want to do something about it, it’s good to know there’s a practical step we can take to support clean, renewable energy.
Anyone (not just in South Portland) can enroll by contacting their electric power company.
Susan Payne
Cape Elizabeth
