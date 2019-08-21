Cape Elizabeth
Tues. 8/27 7 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals TH
Scarborough
Tues. 8/27 5:30 p.m. Town Council/School Board Finance Committee Workshop MB
Tues. 8/27 6:30 p.m. Transportation Committee MB
Wed. 8/28 8 a.m. Sustainability Committee MB
Wed. 8/28 5 p.m. Town Council Workshop MB
Wed. 8/28 6 p.m. Scarborough Housing Alliance MB
Wed. 8/28 7 p.m. Town Council MB
Thur. 8/29 4 p.m. Ordinance Committee MB
South Portland
Mon. 8/26 6 p.m. Board of Appeals – Training CH
Mon. 8/26 7 p.m. Board of Appeals Meeting CH
Mon. 8/26 7 p.m. Board of Education SPHS
Tues. 8/27 4 p.m. Board of Harbor Commission Workshop 2 Portland Fish Pier
Tues. 8/27 6:30 p.m. City Council CH
Wed. 8/28 6 p.m. South Portland Housing Authority SPHA
Wed. 8/28 7 p.m. Planning Board CH
Fri. 8/30 2 p.m. Senior Implementation Committee CH
