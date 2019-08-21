Cape Elizabeth

Tues.  8/27  7 p.m.  Board of Zoning Appeals  TH

Scarborough

Tues.  8/27  5:30 p.m.  Town Council/School Board Finance Committee Workshop  MB

Tues.  8/27  6:30 p.m.  Transportation Committee  MB

Wed.  8/28  8 a.m.  Sustainability Committee  MB

Wed.  8/28   5 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  MB

Wed.  8/28   6 p.m.  Scarborough Housing Alliance  MB

Wed.  8/28  7 p.m.  Town Council  MB

Thur.  8/29  4 p.m.  Ordinance Committee  MB

South Portland

Mon.  8/26  6 p.m.  Board of Appeals – Training  CH

Mon.  8/26  7 p.m.  Board of Appeals Meeting  CH

Mon.  8/26  7 p.m.  Board of Education  SPHS

Tues.  8/27  4 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commission Workshop  2 Portland Fish Pier

Tues.  8/27  6:30 p.m.  City Council   CH

Wed.  8/28  6 p.m.  South Portland Housing Authority  SPHA

Wed.  8/28  7 p.m.  Planning Board  CH

Fri.  8/30  2 p.m.  Senior Implementation Committee  CH

