PORTLAND — City officials on Tuesday said an on-the-job accident Aug. 18 took the life of a public works employee.

Martin Dinh, 46, of South Portland, was a city employee since Aug. 20, 2018, and worked for the Public Works Department’s Solid Waste Division as a maintenance worker. He was nearing the end of his work shift last Sunday when the city trash truck he was operating struck and killed him around 10 a.m. after he got out of the vehicle.

Dinh was found around 1 p.m. at the 109 District Road facility by a person who had come to load materials.

“I think of our city staff as one big family, and it is never easy when you lose one of your own, especially in such a tragic manner,” City Manager Jon Jennings said in a statement. “We are all mourning Martin’s death, and praying for his wife and family during this extremely difficult time.”

