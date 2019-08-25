I read the article in last Sunday’s paper about Bernie Saulnier and The Legends development project. I am a resident of Sandy Meadows, another of Mr. Saulnier’s development projects.

In the article, Old Orchard Beach officials were quoted as saying, in Staff Writer Gillian Graham’s paraphrase, that Sandy Meadows was “completed without any issues.”

That statement is inaccurate because Sandy Meadows has not been completed. Although the 30th and last house was sold in April, there are still quite a few projects that need to be finished, such as:

• Drainage and erosion control issues in many backyards.

• Final placement and fencing of the dumpster.

• Final paving of our street and parking areas.

I am sure that all 30 homeowners in Sandy Meadows have their own horror stories of Mr. Saulnier’s lack of follow-up when presented with a list of concerns and repairs. As with The Legends, all completion deadlines were missed and many of us had our closings delayed in the last six-plus years. In addition, Mr. Saulnier has not attended any homeowners association meeting in the last three years even though he is one of the three board members.

Fortunately, Sandy Meadows is working with a representative of Habitech Communities of Massachusetts (Mr. Saulnier’s partner on the Sandy Meadows project) to develop plans to achieve a certifiable completion to the Sandy Meadows project before the end of 2019.

Douglas Conway

Old Orchard Beach

