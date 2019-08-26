TUESDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Avesta Housing. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5 p.m. 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older and families with children. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

THURSDAY

Community lunch, noon, 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Deering Center Community Church. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Williston-Immanuel United Church. 775-4939.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $15. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.

SATURDAY

Baked bean & American chop suey supper, including hot dogs, coleslaw, bread, beverage and dessert. 4:30 to 6 p.m. First Congregational Church of Kennebunkport, 141 North St., Kennebunkport. $8, $4 ages 12 and under.

Traditional baked bean supper with salads, biscuits, desserts and drinks. 2 to 4:30 p.m. Harraseeket Grange No. 9, 13 Elm St., Freeport. $10.

Southwestern barbecue supper, 5 to 7 p.m. Notre Dame campus, 132 Shaker Hill Road, Alfred. For the benefit of the Brothers’ mission school in South Sudan. $10, $5 children under 12.

