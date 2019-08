ON SALE NOW

Darlingside, Aug. 29. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com

Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn, Aug. 29. Waterville Opera House, $42 to $53. operahouse.org

Scarab – The Journey Experience, Aug. 30. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30 to $40. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Rick Springfield, Aug. 30. Savage Oakes Vineyard and Winery, Union, $75. savageoakes.com

Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals with Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Aug. 30. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $50 in advance, $55 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Flogging Molly and Social Distortion, Aug. 30. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $49. waterfrontconcerts.com

Marcia Ball, Aug. 31. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30 in advance, $35 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com

Knots & Crosses, Aug. 30 & 31. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $55. stonemountainartscenter.com

Ghostland feat. The Ghost of Paul Revere, Aug. 31. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $40 in advance, $45 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Wiz Khalifa, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Aug. 31. Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, $49.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Roger McGuinn, Aug. 31. Camden Opera House, $30. camdenoperahouse.com

Alabama with The Charlie Daniels Band, Sept. 1. Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row, Westbrook, $25 to $250. waterfrontconcerts.com

SHEL, Sept. 4. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

Eoto, Sept. 5. Aura, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. auramaine.com

Rustic Overtones, Sept. 6. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Subhumans (UK), Sept. 8 Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Sebastian Bach, Sept. 10. Aura, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. auramaine.com

Jon Stickley Trio, Sept. 10. Portland House of Music, Portland, $8 in advance, $12 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Boris, Sept. 12. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Kitchen Dwellers, Sept. 12. Portland House of Music, Portland, $10 in advance, $12 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Gov’t Mule, Sept. 12. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50 in advance, $42 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Bob Seger Tribute – Live Bullet, Sept. 13. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30 to $40. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Holly Bowling, Sept. 13. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Capitol Steps, Sept. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $50. statetheatreportland.com

Steve Martin and Martin Short, Sept. 14. Cross Insurance Center, Bangor $49.75 to $95.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Granger Smith ft. Earl Dibbles Jr., Sept. 14. Aura, Portland, $25 in advance, $28 day of show. auramaine.com

Julian Lage Trio, Sept. 17. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $21 in advance, $26 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Lucinda Williams and Buick 6, Sept. 17. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $65 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Cheap Trick, Sept. 17. Aura, Portland, $65 in advance, $68 day of show. auramaine.com

Shakey Graves and Dr. Dog, Sept. 18. Thompson’s Point, Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Taylor Mac: A 24-Decade History of Popular Music (abridged), Sept. 19. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $45 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Josh Ritter with Amanda Shires, Sept. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $28 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Com Truise, Sept. 20. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

One Night In Memphis, Sept. 21. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $60 to $70. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

The Feelies, Sept. 21. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Nahko and Medicine for the People, Sept. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Skerryvore, Sept. 21. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com

Bill Frisell, Sept. 22 (two shows). Blue, Portland, $35. portcityblue.com

Bad Suns, Sept. 22. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Built to Spill, Sept. 23. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $28 in advance, $33 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Mystery Science Theatre 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour, Sept. 24.State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $65 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Collective Soul, Sept. 25. Aura, Portland, $55 in advance, $58 day of show. auramaine.com

Illenium: The Ascend Tour, Sept. 26. State Theatre, Portland, $55. statetheatreportland.com

Candlebox, Sept. 27. Aura, Portland, $25 in advance, $28 day of show. auramaine.com

Nick Kroll, Sept. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $29. statetheatreportland.com

Piano Men, Sept. 28. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $45 to $55. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Guided By Voices, Sept. 28. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show, $50 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Smooth Hound Slim, Sept. 28. Portland House of Music, Portland, $125 in advance, $15 day of show. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Seth Glier Sept. 28. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $15in advance, $20 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com

Bianca Del Rio, Sept. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com

Strung Out, Oct. 1. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Magic Beans, Oct. 2. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Iris DeMent, Oct. 3. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $40. stonemountainartscenter.com

Adam Ezra Group, Oct. 4. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $30 to $40. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Lyrics Born and Con Brio, Oct. 4 Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Iris DeMent, Oct. 4. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. rocklandstrand.com

Studio Two – The Beatles Before America, Oct. 5. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25 to $35. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

The Jeremiahs, Oct. 6. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

Deep Purple, Oct. 6. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $59.75 to $159.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Jimmy Vaughan, Oct. 6. Aura, Portland, $25 to $50. auramaine.com

Vince Gill, Oct. 10. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $49.75 to $175. waterfrontconcerts.com

Incubus, Oct. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $66 general admission, $146 lower balcony reserved. statetheatreportland.com

Kittel & Co., Oct. 10. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 to $45. portcitymusichall.com

Noah Gunderson, Oct. 11. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $25 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Juston McKinney, Oct. 11. Aura, Portland, $15 to $30. auramaine.com

Peter Mulvey & Catie Curtis, Oct. 11. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $29.50 to $49.50. stonemountainartscenter.com

Ripe, Oct. 12. Aura, Portland, $16 in advance, $18 day of show. auramaine.com

Cowboy Junkies, Oct. 13. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $65 to $75. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com

Indigo Girls, Oct. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $70 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Melvin Seals and JGB feat. John Kadlecik, Oct. 15. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $45 preferred seating. statetheatreportland.com

Marco Benevento, Oct. 17. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 to $40 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Ryan Hamilton, Oct. 18. State Theatre, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Alice Phoebe Low, Oct. 18. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Adonis Puentes & The Voice of Cuba Orchestra, Oct. 18. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show. rocklandstrand.com

Thievery Corporation, Oct. 18. Aura, Portland, $39.50 to $53. auramaine.com

Marika Hackman, Oct. 19. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

The California Honeydrops, Oct. 19. Aura, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. auramaine.com

Pink Martini, Oct. 20. Aura, Portland, $35 to $65. auramaine.com

Steel Panthers, Oct. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $29 in advance, $32 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Little Feat, Oct. 22. State Theatre, Portland, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

In This Moment, Oct. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $85. statetheatreportland.com

Songhoy Blues, Oct. 26. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 to $45. portcitymusichall.com.com

Puddles Pity Party, Oct. 27. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $40 to $115. portcitymusichall.com

Jesse Cook, Oct. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $45. statetheatreportland.com

Yoke Lore, Oct. 28. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. portcitymusichall.com.com

Blue October, Oct. 29. Aura, Portland, $28 in advance, $30 day of show. auramaine.com

X Ambassadors, Nov. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $32.50 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Low Cut Connie, Nov. 1. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Jenny Lewis, Nov. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band, Nov. 2. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $24. stonemountainartscenter.com

Coco Montoya, Nov. 5. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 to $40. portcitymusichall.com

Creed Bratton, Nov. 6. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $40 preferred seating.portcitymusichall.com

Home Free, Nov. 7. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, Westbrook, $24. stonemountainartscenter.com

Big Wild, Nov. 7. State Theatre, Portland, $22 in advance, $27 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Rachael & Vilray, Nov. 7. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $35 general admission seated, $45 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

North Mississippi Allstars, Nov. 8. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Patty Griffin, Nov. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $65 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

The Motet, Nov. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $28 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Patty Griffin, Nov. 9. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35 in advance, $40 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com

Ani DiFranco, Nov. 12. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $55. rocklandstrand.com

Slothrust, Nov. 13. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $16 in advance, $18 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Big Head Todd and The Monsters, Nov. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $32 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Carbon Leaf, Nov. 15. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $45 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Childsplay with singer Karan Casey, Nov. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $30, $40 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Nov. 17. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $25 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

The Movement, Nov. 17. Portland House of Music, Portland, $15 in advance, $17 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Louis The Child, Nov. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $26 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Yonder Mountain String Band, Nov. 21. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Mandolin Orange, Nov. 22. State Theatre, Portland, $28 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Mr. Speed & Shot of Poison, Nov. 23. Aura, Portland, $15 to $23. auramaine.com

TroyBoi, Nov. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Adam Ezra Group, Nov. 29 & 30. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Stephen Kellogg, Nov. 30. Aura, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. auramaine.com

Cracker, Dec. 6. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 to $45. portcitymusichall.com

Bela Fleck & The Flecktones, Dec. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $55. statetheatreportland.com

David Sedaris, Dec. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $36.50 to $56.50. statetheatreportland.com

Kung Fu, Dec. 19. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Tusk: Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Dec. 28. Aura, Portland, $15 to $33. auramaine.com

Dirty Deeds: AC/DC Experience, Feb. 1. Aura, Portland, $15 in advance, $19 day of show. auramaine.com

Enter the Haggis, March 14. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: