WESTBROOK — David Morse was nominated at a Ward 1 Democratic caucus Tuesday to fill the remainder of former Councilor Brendan Rielly’s term and to run for the seat in November.

The Ward 1-specific caucus came about two weeks after the initial Democratic caucus that nominated candidates to run for all available seats in the Nov. 5 election. At the earlier caucus, Maria Huntress was chosen to replace Rielly, who stepped down from his term early, but she later withdrew her candidacy.

Morse, chairman of the Westbrook Democratic Committee, will be running against Republican nominee Deb Shangraw in November.

“I grew up in Westbrook. … I am a father to two sons. I am a lawyer, so don’t hate me for that,” Morse joked to voters at the caucus, which pulled in around 10 Ward 1 voters.

Huntress pulled her candidacy just before she would have been appointed at the City Council meeting, saying that she desired more time with her son and family.

While Huntress’ appointment was set for the City Council meeting that night, city administration notably disagreed with the nomination in their position papers, which are included in the meeting agenda packet. That disagreement drew criticism from Councilor Mike Foley, who is running for mayor in November.

Related Read more about the previous caucus

Morse is expected to be appointed to the Ward 1 seat at the next council meeting Sept. 9.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: