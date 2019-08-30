The Westbrook American reported on Sept. 2, 1959, that Mr. and Mrs. Calvin Hamblen of Gray Road in Gorham were visiting in Massena, New York.
Mr. and Mrs. Edwin B. Carr Jr. and family of Forest Street in Westbrook were planning to spend Labor Day weekend in Hampden.
