CASCO — A Casco man has been sentenced to eight years, four years suspended, after being convicted of aggravated assault, domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.

Scott Dingwell Jr. was sentenced Aug. 23 in Cumberland County District Court for strangling his victim at least twice on Feb. 20, according to a press release from the District Attorney’s Office. In the second incident, Dingwell punched her in the face as she tried to flee, knocking out two of her teeth.

Dingwell also was sentenced to four years probation.

