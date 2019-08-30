CASCO — A Casco man has been sentenced to eight years, four years suspended, after being convicted of aggravated assault, domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.
Scott Dingwell Jr. was sentenced Aug. 23 in Cumberland County District Court for strangling his victim at least twice on Feb. 20, according to a press release from the District Attorney’s Office. In the second incident, Dingwell punched her in the face as she tried to flee, knocking out two of her teeth.
Dingwell also was sentenced to four years probation.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Letter: Congress to blame for asylum program problems
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Raymond plans to convert streetlights to LED
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside New Gloucester: Aug. 30
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Bridgton: Aug. 30
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Windham: Aug. 30
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.