I need to alert high school teachers and university professors to please stop doing this.
I heard it again last evening, attending a parish dinner with folks whose children are in college. Their professors said there is no God.
They have no right to say this. If they are familiar with epistemology (how information enters the mind), then they know that the essence of a creator, which has to be beyond all space and time, cannot be known by empiricism, although its existence can be posited through logic, so it is beyond their purview.
I want to tell them to stick to their domain, which is empiricism, at which I’m sure they do well. I myself was happily grounded in all the sciences at the University of Montreal before studying philosophy.
Back a few years ago I taught a course at the University of Maine titled “Topics in Religious Thought” under the aegis of the humanities faculty. It should be reinstated and students referred there when the subject of a creator comes up.
Parents should report delinquent teachers and professors to the proper administrators.
The Rev. Joseph McKenna
retired Roman Catholic priest
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Letter: Congress to blame for asylum program problems
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Raymond plans to convert streetlights to LED
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside New Gloucester: Aug. 30
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Bridgton: Aug. 30
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside Windham: Aug. 30
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.