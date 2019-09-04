Cross Country

Coach: Jason Tanguay

Last year’s results: Boys sixth at Regionals, 12th at States; girls sixth at Regionals, seventh at States

Key athletes returning: Andrew Tinkham (sr.), Reed Henderson (jr.), Josh Lehmann (jr.), Calvin Cummings (so.), Kate Tugman (sr.), Iris Kitchen (sr.), Carson Battaglia (sr.), Emily Paruk (jr.)

Key matchups: Fleet Feet Meet, Festival of Champions

Outlook: “Our team returns some runners from last year, but I am not sure about the depth of our pack,” Tanguay says of his boys. “Our top veterans have put in the necessary work over the summer to be ready to make some big, positive strides this season, so that will be exciting to watch. With about a third of our team being new faces, the development of this group will be the key to whether or not we will be able to compete for a spot in the postseason.” Tanguay’s girls have also logged a summer of hard work. “We have a solid one-two punch on our team with Kate Tugman and Iris Kitchen,” he adds, “and a few other veterans who appear to be ready to close ground on the lead packs. With the addition of some athletes who are new to the sport and some incoming freshmen, I am curious to see if we could have some much-needed depth.”

Field Hockey

Coach: Becky Manson-Rioux

Last year’s results: 11-4-1, fell 2-1 to Falmouth in playoff quarterfinals

Key players lost: Sarah Stevens, Isis Adams, Lydia McCrillis, Hailey Morrill

Key players returning: Faith Dillon, Kacie Walton, Lauren Green, Lydia Gaudreau, Molly Murray, Kate Downey, Molly Rathbun

Key matchups: Westbrook, Thornton, Massabesic, Scarborough, Falmouth

Outlook: “The Gorham Rams return their three captains,” Manson-Rioux says, “along with leading scorer Molly Murray, a junior, and tenacious defender Lauren Green, a senior. With speed, stamina and grit, the Rams look to earn one of the top spots in the SMAA.”

Football

Coach: Andy Hager

Last year’s results: 4-4, fell to Marshwood in tournament first round

Key players returning: Tyler Rollins (sr., RB/DB); Isaac Rollins (sr., QB/DB); Kyle Ouillette (sr., OL/LB); Jack Van Zandt (sr., WR/DB); Tyler King (sr., OL/DL)

Key matchups: Noble, Deering, Cheverus

Outlook: Hager reports having an experienced group – one that’s looking to battle in every game in the hopes of earning themselves a home bout, come playoffs time. The Rollins twins are particularly dynamic; fans of the team should keep their eyes on both brothers for big performances in any given game. The Rams do have some younger players stepping into key positions, which could present a bit of a hurdle.

Golf

Coach: Scott Nevers

Last year’s record: 5-5

Key athletes lost: Tyler Haines, Trevor Loubier

Key athletes returning: Aidan Enck, Aidan Owens, Jake Polchies

Key newcomers: Sam Farr, Bryce Lambert, Lucas Castles, Brydon Walker, Jake Graham

Key matchups: Windham, TA, Greely

Outlook: “The golf team should be really fun to watch this year,” Nevers says. The Rams graduated a handful of seniors this past spring, but look forward to newer players tussling with one another to fill those vacated slots. “We have a good mix of upperclassmen and underclassmen, as any of our top 10-12 players can compete in varsity,” Nevers says. “It will come down to shooting good scores and playing well consistently. Varsity will look to have a strong season and continue that right into the State Championship.”

Boys Soccer

Coach: Tim King

Last year’s results: 16-1-1, fell 1-0 to Lewiston in the State Championship

Key players returning: Andrew Rent (sr., M, captain); Travis Matheson (sr. B, captain); Brady King (sr., B, captain); Kyle Hamblen (sr., M, captain); Ryan Farr (sr., M/F); Grant Nadeau (jr., D)

Key matchups: Portland, Marshwood, Falmouth, Cheverus

Outlook: The Gentlemen Rams return seven starters – including Rent, an All-American who logged 16 goals and nine assists in 2018 – as well as “many others who played key roles off the bench,” as Coach King says. “Expectations are high for this team, who will be challenged by a difficult early-season schedule.” Gorham opens the autumn with a rivalry bout vs. Portland, then faces Marshwood, Falmouth and Cheverus. “Lots of speed, skill, strength and experience should provide some fun soccer to watch,” Coach King says. Class A looks impressive here in the southern part of the State (again), but the Rams ought to make yet another deep tournament run.

Girls Soccer

Coach: Jeanne Zarrilli

Last year’s results: 10-2-2, fell 2-0 to Cheverus in the A South semifinals

Key players lost: Emma Forgues, Hallie Shiers

Key players returning: Maddie Sweatt, Brittany Landry, Jill Nichols, Katie Kutzer, Gracie Forgues, Maddie Michaud, Lauren Fotter, Olivia Michaud, Lily Courtney

Key newcomers: Lexi Waterman, Brylee Bishop

Key matchups: Scarborough, Windham, Bonny Eagle, Cheverus, Falmouth

Outlook: “Our competition is going to be strong across the board, with a lot of parity in the league,” Zarrilli says, “but we should compete in every game. With some younger players in starting roles, we will look to grow our game and our chemistry over the course of the season as we prepare for an extremely tough play-off scenario.”

Volleyball

Coaches: Emma Tirrell (head), Zack Dalton (asst.)

Last year’s results: 16-1, State Runners-Up

Key players lost: Katie O’Donnell, Izzy Kolb, Maya Carlson

Key players returning: Meg Perry, Caralin Mills, Haley Burns, Talia Catoggio

Key newcomers: Skylar Price, Maddy Berry

Key matchups: Scarborough, Falmouth

Outlook: “We look forward to practicing hard during preseason, between games and whenever we can to prepare for tough matches,” Tirrell says. By “tough,” Tirrell really does mean tough: Scarborough and Falmouth, for instance, are far and away two of the top teams in Maine, and among Gorham’s chief competition. (In fact, the Lady Rams fell to the Yachtswomen in last year’s State Championship.) “Our schedule is challenging and exciting,” Tirrell says. She highlights her girls’ defensive skills in particular; this is where she names Perry, Mills, Burns and Catoggio. But she expresses confidence in Gorham’s offensive efforts as well – even given the loss of such firebrands as O’Donnell, Kolb and Carlson. Price and Berry are joining the varsity squad full-time for the first time, and should make an immediate impact.

