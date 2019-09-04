As a resident and leader of a Portland-based business, I am proud to support Spencer Thibodeau for mayor.

The greatest challenge for Maine employers is workforce development. As city councilor, Spencer worked with colleagues to create the Office of Economic Opportunity, connecting immigrants with local businesses and convening community organizations and new Mainers for job training.

Spencer is also committed to resolving our workforce housing shortage by prioritizing development for those who may work in our restaurants and coffee shops, or who are starting small businesses or careers with a larger employer. Growing this sector will give Portland the balance it needs.

Finally, I believe Spencer’s leadership ability will create a working majority on our council and lead to initiatives that enable Portland to live up to its promise, to support all of its people, in all parts of the city, from taxpayers to renters, and Portlanders old and new.

Michael Bourque

Portland

