Hurricane Dorian is headed in this general direction as we head into the weekend, but not to worry, it should be far enough offshore that we don’t feel any major impacts. The Saturday brides still won’t be thrilled with it though, as we could still see some showers and wind gusts from Dorian.

Friday: Looks fine. Clouds will increase Friday afternoon as the outer bands of Hurricane Dorian move closer. High temperatures will still be able to make it to around 70° before clouds move in.

Saturday: Cloudy, with rain possible close to the coast and in eastern Maine.

It’ll be windy close to the coast to with gusts around 25-30 MPH. Temperatures stay in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a couple showers. High temperatures will be closer to 70°.

Dorian is still expected to be a category 1 hurricane when it’s (well) offshore, so we’ll keep watching for any forecast track changes.

