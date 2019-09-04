Boys Cross Country

Coach: Claton Conrad

Key athletes returning: Jack Pecoraro, Jon Dalessandro, Gabe Berry

Key newcomers; Aidan Pecoraro

Key matchups: “We’re looking forward to competing against some of the smaller teams this year,” Conrad says.

Outlook: The Gentlemen Blazes return their entire 2018 contingent – an exciting turn, as it loads their roster with experience. “With last year being a rebuilding year, this year the team is really on the edge of making it to the State Meet,” Conrad says. Aidan Pecoraro should contribute straight out of the gate, as he’s shown prowess already, having last year won his last middle school XC meet.

Field Hockey

Coach: Rachelle Violette

Last year’s results: Fell 1-0 to Biddeford in Class A South Final

Key players returning: Mary Keef (sr., F); Morgan LeBeau (sr., F); Katie Champagne (sr., F); Kaitlyn Talbot (sr., F); Arianna St. Clair (sr., D); Ella Morris (sr., D)

Outlook: The departure of head coach Theresa Hendrix strikes at the heart of Westbrook’s recent success. Violette, Hendrix’s replacement, thus inherits a program in its prime – but also the dual tasks of understanding what’s made the Lady Blazes so good of late and putting her own spin on the team’s next phase of development. Thankfully, an ample crop of savvy upperclassmen will no doubt ease their new leader’s challenges. “We have a wide range of ability, talent and experience as we approach this season,” Violette says. The loss of goalie Kimmie Goddard presents one more hurdle for Westbrook to overcome, but Violette shows optimism here too: “We were very fortunate to have Kimmie the past four years; that’s been setting up new keeper Aria Brunner for success.” WHS might well be an A South powerhouse once more in 2019.

Football

Coach: Brandon Dorsett

Last year’s results: 1-7

Key players returning: Brayden Demers (sr., WR/DB); Caden Dow (jr., QB); Seamus Dillon (jr., OT/DT); Keegan Watts (jr, RB/DE); Caleb Toman (so., RB/LB)

Outlook: “We have a group of players with experience from last season,” says Dorsett, new to the program. “We’re looking to turn some heads this season and compete in every game. We’re looking to change the culture at Westbrook, and it starts with everyone on our team. We teach alignment and assignment football: Everyone needs to do their part for the group to be successful.” Cross your fingers for positive things from the Blazes, who struggled the past couple seasons.

Golf

Coach: Sean Murphy

Key athletes lost: Kyle Champagne

Key athletes returning: Lucas Knapton, Colby Haynes, Jacob Leblanc

Key newcomers: Alex Bean, Quincey Seavey

Key matchups: Bonny Eagle, Windham, Gorham, Greely

Outlook: “We’re a young team with the ability to play well,” Murphy says. “Course management is a humongous key to success.”

Boys Soccer

Coach: Vincent Aceto

Last year’s results: 3-11-1, fell 1-0 to South Portland in the tournament prelims

Key players returning: Devin Cyr, Chris Irakoze, Yahya Altaie, Chris Hatch, Jake Thornton, Jackson Thayer

Key newcomers: Logan Orr

Key matchups: Scarborough, Gorham, Falmouth

Outlook: Westbrook reached the playoffs in each of its last three seasons – but never made it further than the first round. Aceto & Co. hope to change that this time around. However, as Aceto says, “The League is the best it’s been in years.” Aceto’s assertion rings especially loudly because good teams have littered A South for some time now. Still, the Gentlemen Blazes fought closely in a number of bouts they ultimately lost in 2018; expect them to do the same this autumn. If a handful of lucky bounces go their way, they might well pile up a few more wins.

Girls Soccer

Coach: Laura Locke

Last year’s record: 1-13

Key players lost: Michaela Russell, Riley Troiano, Mackenzie Bickford, Hope Higgins, Mikayla Van Zandt

Key players returning: Megan Horner, Sydney Mullett, Allyson LaPierre

New newcomers: Brianna Lopez, Megan Bilodeau

Key matchups: Sanford, Deering

Outlook: “This year’s team has a good core group of girls with great chemistry,” says Locke, new to the helm. “They work hard and are determined to grow – not only as players but as individuals. We’re excited for this year, and look forward to the challenges that present themselves – we look forward to overcoming those obstacles.”

Volleyball

Coach: Nancy McAdam

Key matchups: Sanford, Cheverus, North Yarmouth

Outlook: This year, Westbrook joins the varsity volleyball ranks for the first time. “Last year we played in a variety of first-team and JV tournaments, and we’re excited to step up to the next level,” McAdam says. “We have strong leadership and talent at all grade levels and look forward to continuing our growth and making a name for our new program.”

