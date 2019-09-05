Music

Sept. 7

Rick Charette, 11 a.m. to noon, rain or shine, Maine Wildlife Park, Gray. Free with park admission.

Outdoor concert with David Young, Deven Young, Jani Cummings, Dos Canosos, The Disclaimers, Raymond Arts Alliance scholarship fundraiser, 1 p.m., 163 Raymond Hill Road, Raymond. Bring a lawn chair. Donations. facebook.com/Raymondartsalliance/

Connla, Irish music, 7:30 pm, Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. Tickets: $15, 929-6472 or sacorivertheatre.org.

Sept. 12

CJ Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana “Band, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. Tickets: $15, 929-6472, sacorivertheatre.org.

Sept. 13

“Night at the Movies,” Susie Pepper and Mixology, favorite songs from Disney and other musicals, 7 p.m., North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. Tickets at door and mwamconcerts.com: $15 adults, $12 seniors, $5 children/students. Box office opens 6 p.m., doors 6:30 p.m. Music With a Mission concert benefits Hope Acts in its efforts to support immigrants new to Greater Portland area. FMI: 892-7149, [email protected].

Sept. 14

“Cafe Barcelona,” Spanish, Brazilian and original compositions from guitarist/composer Peter Griggs, 7 p.m., Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St.,Raymond. $5 suggested donation. For more information, to the Raymond Arts Alliance Facebook page.

Sept. 15

Clare Longendyke, pianist, 3-4 p.m., The Old White Church, 15 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. Tickets: $15, 929-6472 or sacorivertheatre.org.

Sept. 27

“Let’s Duet – Intimate Conversations for Two” with Robert and Kimberly Lehmann, violin and viola, University of Southern Maine Faculty Concert Series, 8 p.m., Corthell Concert Hall, USM Gorham campus. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 seniors and USM alumni, $5 students at usm.maine.edu/music.

Sept. 29

Resinosa Ensemble, mezzo-soprano Joëlle Morris, cellist Eliza Meyer, pianist Bridget Convey; world premiere of USM faculty composer Daniel Sonenberg’s “Beauty is Not Enough,” based on texts by Edna St. Vincent Millay; 2 p.m. Corthell Concert Hall, USM Gorham campus. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 seniors and USM alumni, $5 students at usm.maine.edu/music.

Theater

Sept. 6-8

“Fortune,” by Deborah Zoe Laufer, romantic comedy, opener in season celebrating women playwrights and directors, University of Southern Maine Theatre Dept., 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Russell Hall, USM Gorham campus. Donation. usm.maine.edu/theatre

Sept. 27-Oct. 6

“Catch Me If You Can,” 7 pm. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. Tickets: students, seniors, $17; adults $19, VIP $25 at schoolhousearts.org.

Film

Sept. 6

“The Lion King” on 17-foot screen, Westbrook Youth Football Family Night, gates open 7 p.m., movie 8 p.m., Cornelia Warren Field, Westbrook. Portland Pie pizza provided, other refreshments available. $5 adults, $2 kids, $20 max family.

Special events

Sept. 7-8

12th annual Intertribal Pow-Wow, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. rain or shine, Sunrise Road (Fire Lane 178), Naples. Drumming, dancing, singing, storytelling, flute playing, native crafts. Adults, $5 donation; elders, children 6-12, $3; families, $15. Hosted by Sacred Spirits Drum, donations benefit Naples Historical Society. No drugs/alcohol permitted. FMI: [email protected]

Auditions

Sept. 7

“‘Twas the Night Before Burlesque,” Vivid Motion winter show, 10 a.m. Drouin Dance Center, Westbrook. Seeking dancers trained in any style, ages 18 and up. vividmotion.org

