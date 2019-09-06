Clouds will increase pretty quickly on Friday as Dorian approaches. High temperatures Friday will be around 65°-70°.

Rain from Hurricane Dorian will start early Saturday morning. It’ll be heaviest at the coast. The Rangeley area and the Greenville area might be left out, but the rest of us will have at least some rain. Winds will pick up Saturday too, especially at the coast. By mid morning Saturday we’ll have 30-40 mph wind gusts. We could gust between 40-50 MPH along the Midcoast and Downeast Coast. *There is a Tropical Storm Watch in effect from Schoodic Point to Eastport.* That’s something we certainly don’t see very often. We will clear out late in the day Saturday. Temperatures Saturday will stay in the low 60s.

Sunday will be much less eventful. It’ll be partly sunny with highs getting close to 70°. Nice day.

Some sun again Monday with highs around 70°. Mostly sunny Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s. Cloudy with showers Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s. Showers early Thursday then clearing late. Temperatures approaching 70°.

