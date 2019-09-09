Mid Coast Hospital

Emery Marlowe Sturgeon, born Aug. 20 to Erin Floy Phillips and Mark Griffin Sturgeon of Brunswick. Grandparents are Tracy Badershall of Bangor, David Phillips of Westfield, Massachusetts, and Karen and Andrew Sturgeon of Topsham. Great-grandparents are Ed Phillips of Westfield, Massachusetts, and Joan Griffin of New Port Richey, Florida.

Wyatt Neil Beckim, born Aug. 25 to Stephanie M. O’Brien and Timothy M. Beckim of Richmond. Grandparents are Debra and Thomas O’Brien of Richmond and Timothy Beckim and Diana Elliot-White of Corinna. Great-grandparents are Edith Astahl of Riceville, Iowa, and Andrea Beckim and Elliott Beckim of Richmond.

Madeline Louise Turgeon, born Aug. 29 to Charles David and Danyelle Nicole (Cook) Turgeon of Lisbon Falls. Grandparents are Scott and Debra Cook of Farmington and Thomas and Rebecca Turgeon of Durham.

Brayden Matt True, born Aug. 29 to Derek Walter and Nicole Amanda (Favreau) True of Bowdoinham. Grandparents are Joanne Favreau of Brunswick and the late Matt Favreau, and Frank and Lisa True of Topsham. Great-grandparents are Lucien and Midge Brillant and Judith Small of Harpswell, Franklin and Rita True of Sabattus and Felix Small and Diane Jellis of West Bath.

Quinn Ryleigh Hawkins, born Aug. 30 to Brittany Leigh (Sullivan) and Andrew Ryan Hawkins of Richmond. Grandparents are Kimberly and David Sullivan of Richmond and Angela and Stephen Hawkins of Patten.

Ryker Russell Bouchard, born Aug. 31 to Michelle M. Bouchard of Brunswick. Grandparents are Sonya Johnson and Russell Bouchard of Brunswick. Great-grandparents are Larraine and Paul Bouchard of Bowdoinham.

Zofia Elizabeth Bowden, born Aug. 31 to Scott Wayne and Heather Elizabeth (Budney) Bowden of South Paris. Grandparents are Tom and Michele Budney of Brownfield and Gary and Kathy Bowden of South Paris. Great-grandparents are Patti and Gene Budney of Ivoryton, Connecticut.

