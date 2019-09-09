STATEWIDE

Dollar General awards youth literacy grants

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded $6,500 for youth literacy grants in Maine to help students and educators reach their literacy goals throughout the academic year.

Grants of $1,500 each were awarded to Kennebec Valley YMCA of Augusta, Leonard Middle School of Old Town and G.D. Cushing School of Wilton. Awards of $1,000 each were given to Midcoast Literacy of Bath and the Spruce Mountain Primary School of Livermore.

These funds are aimed at supporting youth literacy programs within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center across the 44 states Dollar General serves. The grants awarded to Maine organizations are expected to improve the lives of nearly 1,000 students.

SCARBOROUGH

Credit union will give $25,000 to nonprofits

Town & Country Federal Credit Union is once again preparing to award a total of $25,000 to nonprofits serving Cumberland and York counties as part of its Better Neighbor Fund.

Since 2010, Town & Country has granted over $225,000 to support nearly 75 local charitable programs through the Better Neighbor Fund. This fall, the credit union will again provide grants as determined through an online vote on Facebook.

Entries will be accepted through Sept. 25. The first 25 applicants that best meet the qualification criteria will be selected as nominees and advance to the public voting phase, which will take place on Town & Country’s Facebook page during October.

For complete details on the simple nomination process or to submit a nomination of a nonprofit, visit www.tcfcu.com and complete the online application.

The public voting begins Oct. 1 and ends Oct. 31 on Town & Country’s Facebook page. The organizations that get the most online votes will be the winning recipients of the eight grants.

Grant recipients will be announced at a special evening event Nov. 7 at the Town & Country Center in Scarborough.

To learn more, visit www.tcfcu.com.

AUGUSTA

Maine CDC seeks input on Death With Dignity



The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is hosting a public stakeholder meeting from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday to seek input for its new rule required by the Maine Death With Dignity Act, in the Cumberland Room at the Augusta Civic Center.

Specifically, Maine CDC would like input on the following two questions:

1. What data elements would you recommend that the Maine CDC collect, in addition to the items outlined in the Maine Death With Dignity Act and Gov. Mills’ executive order Number 9?

2. Where should the reporting forms associated with this new law be accessed? Should the forms be available on a public site or at a portal reserved for practitioners?

All interested individuals are invited to attend. Individuals who are unable to attend may submit written comments to Bridget Bagley at [email protected] All written comments must be received by 5 p.m. Friday.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: