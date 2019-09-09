TUESDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Avesta Housing. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5 p.m. 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older and families with children. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

THURSDAY

Community lunch, noon, 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Deering Center Community Church. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Williston-Immanuel United Church. 775-4939.

FRIDAY

Haddock chowder and lobster roll luncheon, featuring egg salad and chicken salad sandwiches, potato chips, pickles and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. A la carte and combo prices range from $5 to $15. Fresh bread for $4. 797-2487.

SATURDAY

Public baked bean supper, featuring three kinds of baked beans, hot dogs, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, homemade biscuits and pies and beverages. 5-6:30 p.m., Casco Masonic Lodge, 20 Mill St., Yarmouth. $10, $4 children under 12.

Baked bean supper, featuring homemade salads and pies. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Acton Congregational Church, Route 109 and H Road, Acton. $8, $4 ages 5 to 12. Served family-style. 636-3430.

Public baked bean supper, featuring two kinds of baked beans, hot dogs, coleslaw, American chop suey, bread and butter, pickles, homemade pies, beverages. 5-6 p.m. Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church UCC, 810 Main St., Westbrook. $8, $3.50 children. 854-9157.

Bean supper, including American chop suey, hot dogs, potato salad, coleslaw, bread, pickles and homemade pies. 4:30-6 p.m. Acacia Masonic Lodge, 528 Royalsborough Road, Durham. $8, $3 ages 5-12, free under 5.

Roast pork supper, including mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables, rolls and homemade pies. 5- 7 p.m. Elijah Kellogg Church, 917 Harpswell Neck Road, Harpswell. $10, $5 ages 12 and under. 833-6026

