Music

Sept. 12

CJ Chenier and the Red Hot Louisiana “Band, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. Tickets: $15, 929-6472, sacorivertheatre.org.

Sept. 13

“Night at the Movies,” Susie Pepper and Mixology, favorite songs from Disney and other musicals, 7 p.m., North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. Tickets at door and mwamconcerts.com: $15 adults, $12 seniors, $5 children/students. Box office opens 6 p.m., doors 6:30 p.m. Music With a Mission concert benefits Hope Acts in its efforts to support immigrants new to Greater Portland area. FMI: 892-7149, [email protected]

Sept. 14

“Cafe Barcelona,” Spanish, Brazilian and original compositions from guitarist/composer Peter Griggs, 7 p.m., Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St., Raymond. $5 suggested donation. For more information, to the Raymond Arts Alliance Facebook page.

Sept. 15

Clare Longendyke, pianist, 3 p.m., The Old White Church, 15 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. Tickets: $15, 929-6472 or sacorivertheatre.org.

Sept. 21

Novel Jazz Septet, music of Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. Tickets: $15, 929-6472, sacorivertheatre.org.

Sept. 27

“Let’s Duet – Intimate Conversations for Two” with Robert and Kimberly Lehmann, violin and viola, University of Southern Maine Faculty Concert Series, 8 p.m., Corthell Concert Hall, USM Gorham campus. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 seniors and USM alumni, $5 students at usm.maine.edu/music.

Sept. 29

Resinosa Ensemble, mezzo-soprano Joëlle Morris, cellist Eliza Meyer, pianist Bridget Convey; world premiere of USM faculty composer Daniel Sonenberg’s “Beauty is Not Enough,” based on texts by Edna St. Vincent Millay; 2 p.m. Corthell Concert Hall, USM Gorham campus. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 seniors and USM alumni, $5 students at usm.maine.edu/music.

Theater

Sept. 27-Oct. 6

“Catch Me If You Can,” 7 pm. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. Tickets: students, seniors, $17; adults $19, VIP $25 at schoolhousearts.org.

Poetry

Sept. 21

Lowry’s Lodge, poetry series, featuring Marcia Brown and Heather Day, 7 p.m., Continuum for Creativity, One Westbrook Common, Suite 2, Main Street, Westbrook. Refreshments, $4 suggested donation.

Send events 10 days in advance to [email protected]

