1. Falmouth: Tyler Baker has become one of the top junior players in Maine and he’s being pushed by Jack Stowell, who has shown the ability to shoot in the 30s even at The Woodlands, Falmouth’s tough home course. Charlie Pochepan and Brady Pierson provide good play and experience. Falmouth is looking to strengthen its play in the fifth and sixth slots. With the team tournament format changed to take the best four of six scores, instead of best four of five as in past, having a strong sixth player could be the key, especially in a year without a clear Class A favorite.

2. Scarborough: The 2017 Class A champions have shown good depth to their lineup so far this season. In a match at the par-34 Nonesuch course, all six players shot 43 or better with four in the 30s, led by junior Peter Malia (32), senior Cameron Chamberlain (37) and sophomore Asa Buteau (37). Alden Griffiths is another player who has cracked 40.

3. Portland: The addition of Deering transfer Bennett Berg gives the Bulldogs another top-tier player to team with Cooper Bay at the top of the lineup. Both are juniors. Sam Bibeau, Henry Bibeau and Russell Dalton have shown the ability to be in the low 40s but will need to be more consistent for Portland come tournament time.

4. York: The defending Class B champions could be even better this season and will probably battle 2017 champ Cape Elizabeth, and possibly Leavitt, for top honors. Tyler Rivers and Jonathan Donovan form a strong 1-2. Both have posted multiple nine-hole rounds in the 30s so far this season, with Rivers firing a 32 at Freeport Country Club. Willis Rivers, Colin Butters, Cam Cummings and Greg Goldberg provide quality depth.

5. Windham: The Eagles have been on the cusp of making the Class A tournament the past two years, missing qualifying by five strokes in 2017 and one shot last season. The veteran team is led by Evan Glicos, a two-year individual qualifier, who will miss regular-season matches because he also plays soccer. Senior co-captains Ryan Sargent and Zach Loftis and junior Drew Mathieu are solid contributors.

