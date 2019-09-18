Kimberly and Robert Lehmann will perform “Let’s Duet: Intimate Conversations for Two” on violin and viola Sept. 27 at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham. Courtesy photo

Music
Sept. 21

Novel Jazz Septet, music of Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. Tickets: $15, 929-6472, sacorivertheatre.org.

Sept. 27

“Let’s Duet – Intimate Conversations for Two” with Robert and Kimberly Lehmann, violin and viola, University of Southern Maine Faculty Concert Series, 8 p.m., Corthell Concert Hall, USM Gorham campus. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 seniors and USM alumni, $5 students at usm.maine.edu/music.

Sept. 29

Resinosa Ensemble, mezzo-soprano Joëlle Morris, cellist Eliza Meyer, pianist Bridget Convey; world premiere of  University of Southern Maine faculty composer Daniel Sonenberg’s “Beauty is Not Enough,” based on texts by Edna St. Vincent Millay; 2 p.m. Corthell Concert Hall, USM Gorham campus.  Tickets: $15 adults, $10 seniors and USM alumni, $5 students at usm.maine.edu/music.

Oct. 5

17th Annual Old-Fashioned Outdoor Band Concert, University of Southern Maine Concert Band directed by Jackie Townsend, 1 p.m., Corthell Hall green, USM, Gorham. Free. Cash barbecue lunch. Rain site: Brooks Student Center. usm.maine.edu/music

World of Chinese Opera, 8 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Free. FMI: usm.maine.edu/confucius/opera

Theater
Sept. 27-Oct. 6

“Catch Me If You Can,” 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. Tickets: students, seniors, $17; adults $19, VIP $25 at schoolhousearts.org.

Oct. 4-13
“The Women Who Mapped the Stars,” by Joyce Van Dyke, directed by Sara Valentine, Maine premiere, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-5, Oct. 11-12; 5 p.m. Oct. 6, 9-10; 2 p.m. Oct. 13, Russell Hall, University of Southern Maine, Gorham. Tickets: $16, $12 seniors, USM faculty, staff, alumni; $8 students, youth at usm.maine.edu/theatre.

Poetry
Sept. 21

Lowry’s Lodge, poetry series, featuring Marcia Brown and Heather Day, 7 p.m., Continuum for Creativity, One Westbrook Common, Suite 2, Main Street, Westbrook.  Refreshments, $4 suggested donation.

Authors
Sept. 21

Maine Mystery Writers Panel with Richard Cass, Bruce Coffin, Kate Flora, Barbara Ross, 1 p.m.,  Arts Center, 8 Hancock Ave., Hiram. Free.

