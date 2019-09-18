Music

Sept. 21

Novel Jazz Septet, music of Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn, 7:30 p.m., Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills. Tickets: $15, 929-6472, sacorivertheatre.org.

Sept. 27

“Let’s Duet – Intimate Conversations for Two” with Robert and Kimberly Lehmann, violin and viola, University of Southern Maine Faculty Concert Series, 8 p.m., Corthell Concert Hall, USM Gorham campus. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 seniors and USM alumni, $5 students at usm.maine.edu/music.

Sept. 29

Resinosa Ensemble, mezzo-soprano Joëlle Morris, cellist Eliza Meyer, pianist Bridget Convey; world premiere of University of Southern Maine faculty composer Daniel Sonenberg’s “Beauty is Not Enough,” based on texts by Edna St. Vincent Millay; 2 p.m. Corthell Concert Hall, USM Gorham campus. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 seniors and USM alumni, $5 students at usm.maine.edu/music.

Oct. 5

17th Annual Old-Fashioned Outdoor Band Concert, University of Southern Maine Concert Band directed by Jackie Townsend, 1 p.m., Corthell Hall green, USM, Gorham. Free. Cash barbecue lunch. Rain site: Brooks Student Center. usm.maine.edu/music

World of Chinese Opera, 8 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Free. FMI: usm.maine.edu/confucius/opera

Theater

Sept. 27-Oct. 6

“Catch Me If You Can,” 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. Tickets: students, seniors, $17; adults $19, VIP $25 at schoolhousearts.org.

Oct. 4-13

“The Women Who Mapped the Stars,” by Joyce Van Dyke, directed by Sara Valentine, Maine premiere, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-5, Oct. 11-12; 5 p.m. Oct. 6, 9-10; 2 p.m. Oct. 13, Russell Hall, University of Southern Maine, Gorham. Tickets: $16, $12 seniors, USM faculty, staff, alumni; $8 students, youth at usm.maine.edu/theatre.

Poetry

Sept. 21

Lowry’s Lodge, poetry series, featuring Marcia Brown and Heather Day, 7 p.m., Continuum for Creativity, One Westbrook Common, Suite 2, Main Street, Westbrook. Refreshments, $4 suggested donation.

Authors

Sept. 21

Maine Mystery Writers Panel with Richard Cass, Bruce Coffin, Kate Flora, Barbara Ross, 1 p.m., Arts Center, 8 Hancock Ave., Hiram. Free.

