AUGUSTA — Maine state officials say mobile tiny homes will no longer be recognized by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Deputy secretary of state Patty Morneault wrote in a June 25 notification to municipalities that the bureau will no longer register, title, or assign vehicle identification numbers to such units.

The Bangor Daily News reports owners had been able to move their tiny houses freely because the state treated them like recreational vehicles. But Morneault said they don’t comply with the definition of a trailer and are subject to building codes.

The change means owners need to apply and pay for a single-use permit each time they move their unit.

Those opposed to the change say it especially affects lower-income people who may rely on vehicle titles to get bank financing to purchase a tiny house.

