GORHAM – After losing a heartbreaker last week to stay winless, Cheverus High prepared for unbeaten Gorham.

“Great focus week in practice,” senior running back Ian Trafford said. “We talked a lot about maturity.”

The Stags grew up some Friday night, beating Gorham 35-21 and handing the Rams their first loss.

“Big win. We needed it,” said Stags Coach Mike Vance, whose team lost 19-14 to South Portland last week after fumbling at the goal line in the final seconds.

Cheverus (1-2) responded Friday, with Trafford rushing for 158 yards and two touchdowns, and fullback Greyden Lindstedt bulling his way for 112 yards and two scores. Sean Tompkins got only seven carries but rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown.

Gorham (2-1) was handicapped in the second half with big-play back Tyler Rollins on the sidelines. Rollins rushed for 140 yards in the first half – including an 80-yard score – and also ran back a punt 91 yards for a touchdown. Gorham rushed for 40 yards in the second half.

Rollins was held out of the second half because of a health issue, according to Gorham Coach Andy Hager, who didn’t elaborate. He also declined to comment about the game.

Hager has his Rams off to one of their best starts. They were trying to become the first Gorham team in 12 years to start 3-0 but instead ran into a hungry Cheverus team.

“We like the grit of this group,” Vance said.

Gorham began the game with a 14-play, 7-minute, 48-second drive that stalled at the Stags’ 16. Cheverus drove back and scored on Trafford’s 43-yard run to the left side, starting the second quarter.

“Wide-open hole and I took advantage of it,” Trafford said.

Teddy Michaud’s first of five extra-point kicks made it 7-0.

On Gorham’s next play, Rollins broke free for his 80-yard score, but the extra-point try hit the left upright and the Stags led, 7-6.

Cheverus punted on its next possession. Rollins watched the ball bounce twice before scooping it up and racing 91 yards. The Rams led, 13-7.

But Gorham gambled on its next possession, going for it on fourth-and-4 from its 30. The Rams gained only 2 yards and Cheverus took over.

The Stags drove in – keyed by a 22-yard Trafford run on third-and-16 – with Lindstedt scoring from the 1 with 19 seconds left for a 14-13 halftime lead.

Cheverus took the second-half kickoff and drove 61 yards for the touchdown. Gorham, without Rollins, struggled. The Rams punted and Cheverus scored again, on Tompkins’ 57-yard run, and the Stags led, 28-13.

Tompkins is normally a main weapon, but “they were keying on Sean,” Vance said. “That opened up some things for the other guys.”

Lindstedt’s 45-yard run made it 35-13. Zach Shaw of Gorham ran back the kickoff 87 yards. A 2-point conversion closed it to 35-21.

Gorham quarterback Isaac Rollins (4-of-7 passing for 33 yards) directed a Rams drive to the Cheverus 14. But a fourth-down pass was broken up by Bryant Nsengiyumva with 2:28 left. The Stags then ran out the clock.

Josh Paquet of Cheverus completed 3 of 4 passes for 26 yards.

Gorham is at Marshwood next Friday. Cheverus returns home next Saturday to host Westbrook.

