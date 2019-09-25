Music

Sept. 27

“Let’s Duet – Intimate Conversations for Two” with Robert and Kimberly Lehmann, violin and viola, University of Southern Maine Faculty Concert Series, 8 p.m., Corthell Concert Hall, USM Gorham campus. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 seniors and USM alumni, $5 students at usm.maine.edu/music.

Sept. 29

Resinosa Ensemble, mezzo-soprano Joëlle Morris, cellist Eliza Meyer, pianist Bridget Convey; world premiere of University of Southern Maine faculty composer Daniel Sonenberg’s “Beauty is Not Enough,” based on texts by Edna St. Vincent Millay; 2 p.m. Corthell Concert Hall, USM Gorham campus. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 seniors and USM alumni, $5 students at usm.maine.edu/music.

Oct. 5

Early Risers, folk duo of Ashley Storrow and Putnam Smith, 7:30 p.m., Village Coffee House of New Gloucester, 19 Gloucester Hill Road. Tickets: $10 at door.

17th Annual Old-Fashioned Outdoor Band Concert, University of Southern Maine Concert Band directed by Jackie Townsend, 1 p.m., Corthell Hall green, USM, Gorham. Free. Cash barbecue lunch. Rain site: Brooks Student Center. usm.maine.edu/music

World of Chinese Opera, 8 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Free. FMI: usm.maine.edu/confucius/opera

Theater

Oct. 4-13

“The Women Who Mapped the Stars,” by Joyce Van Dyke, directed by Sara Valentine, Maine premiere, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-5, Oct. 11-12; 5 p.m. Oct. 6, 9-10; 2 p.m. Oct. 13, Russell Hall, University of Southern Maine, Gorham. Tickets: $16, $12 seniors, USM faculty, staff, alumni; $8 students, youth at usm.maine.edu/theatre.

Oct. 17-Oct. 26

“Wait Until Dark,” 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $15, pay-what-you-like Oct. 17 & 24, at sacorivertheatre.org.

Oct. 18-Nov. 3

“Annie,” 7 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road, Windham. Tickets: $15 adults, $10 grade two through college and 62 and over at windhamtheater.org.

Art

Oct. 10

“Contemporary Responses to Modernism: A New England Perspective,” opening reception, 5-7 p.m.; gallery talk by visiting curator Joanna Fink, 6 p.m.; University of Southern Maine Art Gallery, Gorham campus.

Send events 10 days in advance to [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: