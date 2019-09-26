The Westbrook American reported on Sept. 30, 1959, that Mr. and Mrs. Ovide LeTarte of Saco Street in Westbrook were on a motor trip to Canada.
Gorham Girl Scouts were to begin fall meetings on Oct. 1 with adult leaders Mrs. Philip Honan and Mrs. Robert Mountain.
