GORHAM — The town’s longtime economic development director has retired, effective Friday.

Ellsworth served as president of the Gorham Economic Development Corp.

“It has been my pleasure to serve the people of the town of Gorham and I am grateful to the corporation board of directors for providing me support and guidance over the years,” Ellsworth wrote on Sept. 18.

His letter was addressed to Town Manager Ephrem Paraschak and Arthur Handman, chairman of the Gorham Economic Development Corp. Ellsworth did not cite a reason in his brief letter giving 10 days notice.

He could not be reached for comment.

The Town Council on Sept. 3 upgraded the position held by Ellsworth from part time to full time. The part time salary for 25 hours per week was $53,695, according to the municipal budget.

Paraschak said the full time position has been advertised.

“I suspect it will be a few months before we get someone on board. The pay will be determined based on the qualifications and experience of the final candidate,” Paraschak said.

The economic development director’s mission is to attract, retain and expand businesses and industries in the town. Large projects during Ellsworth’s tenure included Sebago Brewing on Main Street, Harvey Performance off Narragansett Street, the Shaw Brothers headquarters on Mosher Road, Martin’s Point Health Care on Main Street; Station Square on Railroad Avenue; and the Mercy Hospital facility in South Gorham.

The Ellsworth retirement is one part of a recent reshuffling at Town Hall. Carol Eyerman started Sept. 23 as the town’s new planner, a post Tom Poirier previously held. Poirier was elevated to the newly named community development director post, replacing Zoning Administrator David Gailbraith, who resigned earlier this year.

The town will accept applications for economic development director until Oct. 15. Applications are available at gorham-me.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: