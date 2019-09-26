Suddenly America finds itself in another constitutional quagmire, and it appears to this voter that the roots of this quagmire seem to be the Oval Office and the man calling the shots.
In the traditional role of a dictator, orders are given way too often from the Oval Office to America’s “Justice Department” to interfere with criminal investigations that are being handled already by honest, hard working, patriotic law enforcement agencies.
2020 is a chance for Americans to help stop the “trumpling” of our constitutional laws and rights.
Make sure you’re all registered to vote where you live, make sure where your polling station is and for America’s sake, get out and vote while we still can.
Christopher Bove
Westrook
