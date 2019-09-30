STATEWIDE

Maine semifinalists listed for national scholarships



The National Merit Scholarship Corp. has named some 16,000 semifinalists to its 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program, including more than 70 Maine high school seniors.

The 2020 National Merit Scholarship winners will be announced between April and July of 2020.

Maine semifinalists for the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program, by town, include:

Augusta – Ian Harden, Cony High School

Bangor – Claire Thompson, Bangor High School and Samuel Yoo, John Bapst Memorial High School

Bar Harbor – Peter Benson, Mount Desert High School

Bath – Daniel Whitman, Homeschool

Blue Hill – Chadbourne Davis, Syra Gutow, George Stevens Academy

Brunswick – Greta Anesko, Darien Gillespie, Chapman Hall, Everett Horch, Joshua Musica, Brunswick High school

Cape Elizabeth – Eric Barber, Margaret Brewer, Chloe Butzel, Mary Isabelle Wisell, Cape Elizabeth High School

Caribou – Owen Martin, Caribou High School

Cumberland Center – Terra Gallo, Aaron Howell, Emmaline Raven, Greely High School

Ellsworth – Allison Robbins, Ellsworth High School

Falmouth – Kaitlyn Dowling, Jackson Larlee, Yujai Lin, Benjamin Potter, John Wahlig, Pawan Yerramilli, Falmouth High School

Fryeburg – Vy Nguyen, Fryeburg Academy

Gardiner – Caitlin Paul, Gardiner Area High School

Hampden – Zachary Scott, Hampden Academy

Hermon – Neily Raymond, Hermon High School

Kennebunk – Julia Connolly, Ethan Eickmann, Kennebunk High School

Lewiston – Abigail Dundore, Lewiston High School

Limestone – Christian Chagnon, Jasmine Deal, Annie Giroux, James Hawkes, Taesu Joo, Haileigh Luce, Hailey Moynihan Stevens, Oleksii Nikanov, Jay Philbrick, Maine School of Science and Mathematics

Newcastle – Aidan McCullen, Lucas Steinberger, Quinn Straus, Lincoln Academy

Oakland – Cameron Croft, Messalonskee High School

Portland – David Botana, Casco Bay High School for Expeditionary Learning; Maeve Swift, Aiden Treutel, Madeline Williams, Cheverus High School;

Glynis O’Meara, Deering High School; Julia Ayer, Porland High School; Eva Abbott, Abigail Aleshire, Matheus Geldenhuys, Emily Wagg, Waynflete School

Rockport – Danila Borodaenko, Joel Hokkanen, Camden Hills Regional High School

Saco – Caden Falardeau, Shelby Heiman, Anh Quynh, Thornton Academy

Scarborough – Madison Blanche, Scarborough High School

Skowhegan – Matush Prokop, Skowhegan Area High School

South Berwick – Ashwin Mahadevan,Theodore Yassa, Berwick Academy; Peter Adams, James Whitesell, Marshwood High School

Topsham – Lisandro Berry-Gaviria, Mount Ararat School

Wells – Tyler Evans, Wells High School

Windham – Calum Murray, Windham High School

Yarmouth – Afton Morton, North Yarmouth Academy; Sarah Smith, Yarmouth High School

PORTLAND

Seven Sisters of Mercy honored at Mass



Fifty Sisters of Mercy gathered in Portland on Sept. 21 to celebrate the jubilees of seven sisters who have served as members of the religious congregation for a combined 470 years.

The seven jubilarians include three sisters, Sister Phyllis Doyle, Sister Mary Bernadette Hayden, and Sister Mary Fatima St. Germain, who entered the Sisters of Mercy together 70 years ago. Sister Mary Eunice Boyd, who was unable to attend the Mass, also entered the Sisters of Mercy 70 years ago, while Sister Dorothy Sullivan and Sister Kathleen Thornton are celebrating their 65th jubilees and Sister Anne Fitzpatrick her 60th.

The Mass at St. Pius X Church was celebrated by Bishop Robert P. Deeley who expressed his gratitude to the sisters.

Although Sisters of Mercy now work in a wide variety of fields, when the seven jubilarians entered, the concentration was primarily on education and nursing, and that is reflected in these sisters’ vocations.

During the jubilee Mass, all the sisters present joined in renewing their vows of chastity, poverty, obedience and service to the poor and sick.

The sisters celebrating their jubilees are members of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas Northeast Community. In all, the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas have more than 2,900 members serving in Central, South and North America, including Caribbean islands.

The Sisters of Mercy was founded by Catherine McAuley, who opened the first House of Mercy in Dublin, Ireland, in 1827. She and two companions became the first Sisters of Mercy three years later. The first Sisters of Mercy arrived in the United States from Ireland in 1843.

