Dwight & Nicole

8 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

Indie-soul band Dwight & Nicole is the trio of Dwight Richter, Nicole Nelson and Ezra Oklan. They’re based in Burlington, Vermont, and are hitting the road with new material, including the fantastic single “Wasting All My Time.” A full-length album is coming in 2020, and they released the EP “Electric Lights” last year.

Lyrics Born & Con Brio

8 p.m. Friday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com

Lyrics Born was born in Tokyo, Japan, and was raised in Utah and California. The MC/rapper released his debut album, “Later That Day,” in 2003 and several have followed, including “Explorer” last year. Co-headlining the show is San Francisco’s Con Brio. They’re a seven-piece soul, psych-rock and R&B band. Both acts recently collaborated on the very funky tune “Mistakes.” Kicking the whole thing off is local MC and rapper Graphic Melee.

Bach & Beer: Flight of the BumbleBEER

4 to 6 p.m. Saturday. United States Custom House, 312 Fore St., Portland, free. portlandbachexperience.com

This year’s Oktoberfest, presented by Portland Bach Experience, features four performances over the course of Friday and Saturday in Portland and Falmouth. Madness Unleashed with Palaver Strings is at 7 p.m. Friday at Cove Street Arts in Portland, and Like Father, Like Son: Music of J.S. & C.P.E. Bach is at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Episcopal Church of Saint Mary in Falmouth. There are also two events happening Saturday at the U.S. Customs House in Portland. First there’s Move to the Music at 3 p.m. and then at 4 p.m. it’s Bach & Beer: Flight of the BumbleBEER. This is where you’ll enjoy short musical interludes paired with with beers from Geary Brewing Company. This sounds like an entirely pleasant way to spend an afternoon, and if it’s not baroque, don’t fix it!

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: