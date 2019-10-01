PARIS — An 11-year-old girl has been charged with setting fire to two separate bathrooms at the Paris Elementary School Tuesday.

According to a statement from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the sixth-grader was charged with arson and released to the custody of her parents. The fires were reported just before 9 a.m. in two girl’s bathrooms, one on a lower level and a second on the main floor.

Investigators say paper products were set on fire at both locations.

There were no injuries.

The fire on the main floor went out by itself, but moderate fire and smoke damage was reported to the bathroom on the lower level.

Elementary students were evacuated from the building Tuesday morning after the fire was reported, and were bused to Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School where they remained there for the remainder of the school day.

According to SAD 17 Superintendent Rick Colpitts, the fire in the women’s restroom on the main level extinguished itself before it could ignite other materials. A second fire was discovered by staff in the girl’s 5/6 bathroom shortly before 9 a.m.

When the fire was discovered, a staff member pulled an emergency alarm and the school was evacuated.

That fire was contained in the bathroom and was extinguished by staff and fire officials, Colpitts said.

Fire inspectors and local fire and police officials all responded to the school and have investigated the fires. And, four investigators from the Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the school and worked closely with its school resource officer to identify the student involved.

There is very little fire damage to the building, but Colpitts said the soot from the fire will require considerable cleaning by a third-party contractor.

“We want to be sure that students are safe when they return to school at Paris Elementary School,” Colpitts said, and school for these students is canceled Wednesday so the damage can be cleaned. A notice to parents about the cancellation will go out later Tuesday.

First officials turned the building back over to the school district around 1 p.m., Colpitts said.

