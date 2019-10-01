Arrests

No arrests were reported from Sept. 23-29.

Summonses

9/24 at 9:12 a.m. A 17-year-old was issued a summons on West Elm Street by Officer Michael Peacock on a charge of passing a stopped school bus.

9/26 at 11:30 a.m. Three 16-year-olds were summonsed on West Elm Street by Officer Graham Hults on charges of possession of marijuana.

Fire calls

9/23 at 1:25 p.m. Alarm on West Elm Street.

9/24 at 7:45 a.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 295.

9/24 at 8:08 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Burnell Drive.

9/24 at 9:46 a.m. Accident on Main Street.

9/24 at 1:51 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

9/25 at 11:42 a.m. Assist Cumberland.

9/25 at 10:19 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

9/26 at 4:32 p.m. Structure fire on Pinewood Road.

9/26 at 5:01 p.m. Assist North Yarmouth.

9/27 at 12:00 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

9/27 at 5:30 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

9/27 at 5:51 p.m. Hunting complaint on Seal Lane.

9/28 at 4:44 a.m. Assist Freeport.

9/28 at 10:53 a.m. Accident at Portland and Main streets.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 22 calls from Sept. 22-29.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: