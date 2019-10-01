Arrests
9/18 at 11:53 p.m. Kaleigh Malloy, 28, of Bruschi Road, Windham, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burke on Blanchard Road on a charge of operating under the influence.
9/19 at 12:26 a.m. Cynthia Fulton, 35, of Orchard Road, was arrested by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Blanchard Road on a charge of operating under the influence.
Summonses
No criminal summonses were reported from Sept. 16-22.
Fire calls
9/21 at 12:12 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 95.
9/22 at 9:56 a.m. Building fire on Rangers Way.
9/23 at 3:05 p.m. Smoke detective activation on Maeves Way.
9/23 at 5:16 p.m. Gas leak on Lantern Lane.
EMS
Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from Sept. 18-24.
