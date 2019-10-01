Arrests

9/18 at 11:53 p.m. Kaleigh Malloy, 28, of Bruschi Road, Windham, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burke on Blanchard Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

9/19 at 12:26 a.m. Cynthia Fulton, 35, of Orchard Road, was arrested by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Blanchard Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported from Sept. 16-22.

Fire calls

9/21 at 12:12 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 95.

9/22 at 9:56 a.m. Building fire on Rangers Way.

9/23 at 3:05 p.m. Smoke detective activation on Maeves Way.

9/23 at 5:16 p.m. Gas leak on Lantern Lane.

EMS

Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from Sept. 18-24.

