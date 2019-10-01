YARMOUTH — The U.S. Department of Education has named public high schools in Yarmouth and Cape Elizabeth as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2019.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups, according to an Education Department press release.

“The National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content,” the release added.

Both schools will be celebrated during a special ceremony held in Washington, D.C., in mid-November. In the past 37 years, the National Blue Ribbon Schools program has bestowed recognition on more than 9,000 schools of excellence across the country.

